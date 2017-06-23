Back To School: Mizzou To Rent Dorm Rooms For Football Games

Feeling nostalgic for the days when your dorm room was the center of your universe?

Starting this fall, families and fans can rent rooms in University of Missouri-Columbia residence halls for football games and other campus events.

Guests will stay in a furnished two-bedroom suite with four single beds for $120/night plus tax. Parking is available for an additional cost.

Free high-speed wireless access, and economy bed linens and towels are included.

This is key however…a Mizzou spokesman said leaders are still discussing whether alcohol will be allowed in the rental rooms.

I don’t mean to burst anyone’s bubble here, but if one is really looking to relive those college memories, don’t they have to allow at least a little alcohol into the rooms?

Interested? Click Here to book your room.