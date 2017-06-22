So the other day I was scrolling through my news feed on Facebook and one of the girls at work, Sarah, posted this pic and caption:

“Love summer nights. Zima, pretty flowers and the kiddos swinging!!”

ZIMA??? What?? Some people made fun of her, some had fun remembering the old days and another asked if she added a Jolly Rancher..duh. Zima is back!!!

And then today I came across a story from the TODAY Show about Zima. Click here to see it.

So how long will Zima be around this time?

The Zima website provides the following answer: “You know how summer starts, and it seems like it’s going to just last forever? And then, just like that, it’s over? Zima’s only around for a limited time, too … Zima’s like summer.”

We had the story on our website in February…I must have missed it. That story below:

AdAge reports that Miller-Coors is planning the revive Zima, the clear malt liquor that was the opposite of grunge in the ’90s. In 2012, Pete Coors blamed Zima’s demise on introducing a golden version of the elixir that bore a distinct resemblance in sight and taste to urine. “We killed the brand, frankly,” he said at the time. But you know what didn’t kill the brand? Zima’s TV ad spokesman, who looked like a sexy version of Larry from Perfect Strangers and replaced every “s” with a “z.” That waz zenzational!

