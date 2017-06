During Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Ashton Kutcher, Liam Payne, Vanessa Hudgens and Jimmy Fallon participated in the host’s latest installment of Secret Ingredient (hosted by Mario Batali).

The celebrities took turns guessing random secret ingredients hidden in a three-course meal. Hidden ingredients included Jaegermeister, marshmallow fluff and anchovies.

Fallon and Kutcher were the only contestants who successfully guessed marshmallow fluff and anchovies, respectively.