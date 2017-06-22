REPORT: NASA To Search Uranus For Gas

This has to be the greatest headline ever written…

The mission, which would see NASA spacecraft heading to both Uranus and Neptune, would be of huge scientific benefit.

The idea is to determine what the planets are made of, get an idea of the atmospheric composition, and take lots of photographs, too. Researchers hope to study the weather and overall climate of the planets, while determining how they fit into the overall makeup of our Solar System

According to reports, “the proposed mission would include both flybys and an orbiter that would send an atmospheric probe to Uranus in order to sample its gasses and detect elements. A similar option exists for Neptune, though the actual details of the mission(s) would need to be fully fleshed out before it comes anywhere near a formal proposal”

