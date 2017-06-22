Downton Abbey Movie Officially in the Works

The Crawley family may soon be returning to the screen.

It’s been less than two years since Downton Abbey came to an end, but a movie is in the works, EW has confirmed.

Michael Edelstein, president of NBC Universal International Studios, told the Associated Press on Wednesday that the film has “been in the works for some time” and production expected to begin in 2018.



“We are working on getting the script right and then we’ve got to figure out how to get the [cast] together,” Edelstein told the AP at the opening of “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” in Singapore. “Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we’re hopeful to make a movie sometime next year.”

Edelstein added that he hopes to get 20 returning cast members for the film, and although several actors told the AP that they weren’t officially signed on, they’re hopeful that they’ll get to return to the abbey soon.

