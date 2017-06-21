You Can Delete Yourself From The Internet By Pressing This Button

Have you ever thought of just checking out of the the entire internet? Haven’t we all had that that at least once…especially after a particularly nasty Facebook post or Twitter “debate?”

Swedish developers Wille Dahlbo and Linus Unnebäck created Deseat.me, a web app that offers a way to wipe your entire existence off the internet in a few clicks. After logging into the website with a Google or Outlook account it scans for apps and services you’ve created an account for, and creates a list of them with easy delete links.

According to an article on thenextweb.com, every account it finds gets paired with an easy delete link pointing to the unsubscribe page for that service. Within in a few clicks you’re freed from it, and depending on how long you need to work through the entire list, you can be unwanted-account-free within the hour.

Click Here to read more. (But we hope you don’t actually want to use the service)