VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Freaks Out After Mistaking Rattlesnake For Dog Toy

Greg Hewitt June 21, 2017 7:54 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Woman picks up rattlesnake

Can you imagine?

A home security camera captured video of a woman on her back deck reaching down to pick up a dog toy . . . until she realizes it’s a live rattlesnake.

She drops it, and the way she runs and hops away is hilarious. In the video’s caption, the woman’s husband, who was only too happy to post the surveillance video straight to YouTube, said, “If you are going to pick your dog’s toy in the dark, make sure it’s not a live rattlesnake! Thankfully my wife Carla was not bit, but she needs to work on running away skills!”

News reports indicated she was “screaming loud enough to send the dog tearing back the way it came, she dropped the snake and ran away, her knees pumping high in the air – “I thought for some reason that it was all over me,” she remembered. Carla and her husband then called the fire department to take care of it.

How do you think you wold have responded?

 

