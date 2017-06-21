Amazon to Let You Try on Clothes at Home!!!!

You know how much of a headache it is when you order clothes online and they don’t fit? Well, with Amazon Wardrobe, they are trying to fix that. The AP reports that the new pilot program will allow customers to order a bunch of clothes with no upfront charge, try them on and then ship whatever they don’t want to wear back in a resealable box with pre-paid postage.

The New York Times reports– “Prime Wardrobe works this way: Shoppers pick three or more items and have a try-on period. Items they want to discard can be dropped off at a UPS location or picked up for free. Unlike Stitch Fix, it doesn’t have a stylist to pick the items for customers.

Shoppers get 10 percent off if they keep three or four items, or 20 percent off for five items or more.” Right now they are testing this service.

I personally hesitate ordering clothes online because of the hassle of sending it back. This at least makes it a little easier. What do you think?