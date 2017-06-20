UPS Will Charge More for Christmas Shipments

Tis the season for Christmas in July right? Well you may want to send your presents early to save a few bucks rather than later.

According to CNN Money, UPS plans to hike prices during the holiday season.

Similar to Uber using surcharge pricing on high traffic nights, UPS has plans to cover there over head cost of additional employees with increasing per packaging items during the holiday season.

UPS typically sees its volume double from normal levels around Christmas.

The surcharges start the week of November 19 — Thanksgiving week — for ground shipments. They begin the week of December 17 for faster delivery options such as overnight or 2- or 3-day service.

The additional charges will range from 27 cents a package for ground shipments early in the season to 97 cents for 2-day air and 3-day select service the week before Christmas.

