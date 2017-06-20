Trying to Lose Weight? Have a ‘Lie-In’ This Weekend

You have to admit, this sounds like it’s too good to be true…a new study found that having the laziest possible weekend is the key to losing weight.

But, as you might expect, it’s not that simple.

Researchers found that people who spent the weekend catching up on sleep had lower BMIs than people who woke up at their normal time and actually did stuff on the weekends.

And the MORE time people spent sleeping on weekends, the lower their BMIs were. So basically, it’s more about getting enough sleep.

About 43 per cent of people slept longer on weekends by nearly two hours than they did on weekdays.

People who slept-in on weekends tended to sleep shorter hours during weekdays, but slept more hours overall across the week.

The researchers found those who slept-in on weekends had average BMIs of 22.8 while those who didn’t engage in catch-up sleep averaged 23.1.

Click Here to read more