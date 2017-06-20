Sneak Peek: 9-year-old on “America’s Got Talent” Tonight

A sneak preview for Tuesday night’s episode of America’s Got Talent shows a 9-year-old girl named Celine Tam blowing the judges away with her performance of “My Heart Will Go On.” Celine, whose little sister’s name is Dion, explains in the clip that her parents are huge fans of the French-Canadian singer and that she realized she had vocal talent of her own during a car ride with her father. Simon Cowell seems skeptical before her audition begins, but begins smiling when Celine nails the most difficult part of the song. Prior to the show airing, her performance has already gone viral.