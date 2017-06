Jimmy Kimmel being a father himself, loves celebrating Father’s Day.

This year he asked his viewers to sneak up on their father and yell “I love you Dad” as loud as you can.

Kimmel was a little worried at first to see if they would get any response with this challenge, but to say that Dad’s aren’t scared of anything… well that’s another story.

Enjoy the top selected videos for this year’s 2017 Father’s Day Challenge.