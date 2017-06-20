KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Free Deep Fried Twinkie for the 1st Day of Summer!

June 20, 2017 9:26 AM By Trish Gazall
Okay, I’m a little too excited about this!

Long John Silver’s are offering St. Louis FREE Hostess Deep Fried Twinkies tomorrow to kick off the first day of summer! Available while supplies last and no purchase necessary.

The classic fried confection will be included as a free dessert with the new Fisherman’s Feast in the St. Louis markets.

This is a limited time offer and will end July 23rd, so make sure to get yours before they are all gone!

If you do get a chance to try one of these delicious sponge cakes make sure to use the hashtag #DFtwinkieLJS and lets us know what you think of it.

