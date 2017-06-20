Cardinals Offer $4 Tickets for 4th of July

The St. Louis Cardinals are proud to team up with Budweiser to present fans with a special holiday ticket promotion. On sale now, fans can purchase specially priced $4 Loge, Pavilion and Terrace level seats to watch the Cardinals square off against the Miami Marlins on July 3-6.

This four-game series will feature Fireworks Night presented by Cooper Tires after the game on Monday, July 3 and a Patriotic Cardinals Socks promotional giveaway courtesy of Coca-Cola & Powerade on Tuesday, July 4.

These specially priced tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/july.