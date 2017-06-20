Baby Born Mid-Flight Gets Free Tickets for Life!

What a push present! A baby that was born while flying the friendly skies over India is getting free plane tickets for life. CNN reports that the boy’s mother went into premature labor on Sunday while 35,000 feet in the air on a Jet Airways flight from Saudi Arabia to Kochi, a city in southern India. Because of the baby, the flight was diverted to Mumbai, where mother and son are now “doing well” in a local hospital, according to an airline spokesperson. The baby was delivered by flight crew and a passenger who was a trained nurse. Jet Airways adds that it was the first time “a baby was born in-flight for the airline.”