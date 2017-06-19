WATCH: Steve Carrell Jokes About Father’s Day

Steve Carell has revealed that he gets breakfast in bed, followed by a novelty mug every year on Father’s Day. “The one I got last year was a mug that says, ‘Coffee makes me poop,'” he tells Entertainment Tonight. “That was from my son and he just loved–he could not wait for me to open it.” The actor, who has a 16-year-old daughter and 13-year-old, goes on to joke that fatherhood hasn’t had a large impact on his life.

Despicable Me 3 opens June 30th. Here’s one of the Pharrell songs from the movie: