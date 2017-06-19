VIRAL VIDEO: Olympic Long Jumper Loses Her Wig During Competition

An Olympic long jumper named Blessing Okagbare lost her wig while competing in an event last week in Oslo, Norway. It happened when she landed on her backside at the end of the jump.

Then she waits for her mark to be measured before putting the wig back on.

I think she handled it as well as anyone could…but more than that, she’s got one of the great names in sports today–Blessing Okagbare! (she won a silver medal for Nigeria in the 2008 Olympics.)

What’s the most embarrassing thing that'[s ever happened to you at work?

