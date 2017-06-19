KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

VIRAL VIDEO: Olympic Long Jumper Loses Her Wig During Competition

Greg Hewitt June 19, 2017 7:35 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Blessing Okagbare, Long jumper loses wig

An Olympic long jumper named Blessing Okagbare lost her wig while competing in an event last week in Oslo, Norway.  It happened when she landed on her backside at the end of the jump.

Then she waits for her mark to be measured before putting the wig back on.

I think she handled it as well as anyone could…but more than that, she’s got one of the great names in sports today–Blessing Okagbare! (she won a silver medal for Nigeria in the 2008 Olympics.)

What’s the most embarrassing thing that'[s ever happened to you at work?

Click Here to read more

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live