KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Milo Ventimiglia & Stephen Colbert Pay Tribute to Hot TV Dads

June 19, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: hot tv dads, Milo Ventimiglia, Stephen Colbert, this is us

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia and Stephen Colbert teamed up on Friday’s episode of The Late Show to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of Father’s Day: hot TV dads. “Every year one subset of fathers is desperately overlooked,” Ventimiglia explains jokingly in a video shared by The Late Show on Friday. “People like me, who play dads on TV and are hot.” Colbert quickly adds himself to the mix by declaring, “It’s not easy for us.” The two go on to wish a Happy Father’s Day to all the “overlooked and overworked hot TV dads,” including Coach Taylor from Friday Night Lights, Jamie Lannister from Game of Thrones and Bob Belcher from the animated series Bob’s Burgers.

Watch the This Is Us cast surprise fans in their most recent trailer for season 2. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live