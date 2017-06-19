Milo Ventimiglia & Stephen Colbert Pay Tribute to Hot TV Dads

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia and Stephen Colbert teamed up on Friday’s episode of The Late Show to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of Father’s Day: hot TV dads. “Every year one subset of fathers is desperately overlooked,” Ventimiglia explains jokingly in a video shared by The Late Show on Friday. “People like me, who play dads on TV and are hot.” Colbert quickly adds himself to the mix by declaring, “It’s not easy for us.” The two go on to wish a Happy Father’s Day to all the “overlooked and overworked hot TV dads,” including Coach Taylor from Friday Night Lights, Jamie Lannister from Game of Thrones and Bob Belcher from the animated series Bob’s Burgers.

