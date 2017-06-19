LIST: The 50 Best ‘Good Bad Movies’ According To Ringer

The website, Ringer is celebrating “Good Bad Movies”:

“Those films that are so terrible they’re endlessly amusing and-dare we say it? -actually good. Please join us as we give the over-the-top action movies, low budget romance thrillers, and peak ’80’s cheese-fests the spotlights they deserve.”

How ‘Road House’ (#21) and ‘Point Break’ (not on the list at all!) didn’t crack the top 10 though is beyond me.

Here’s their criteria to determine whether or not a movie is Good Bad:

Enjoyment of the movie must be derived from its badness. Its badness needs to be the thing that creates a sense of bewildered enjoyment. There must be a pervading sense that those who made the film thought what they were doing was great, or at least good. Good Bad Movies have minimal self-awareness. Here are two examples that may help explain this sentiment: (1) MacGruber is not a Good Bad Movie, it’s a tribute to Good Bad Movies, and (2) Fast Five is not a Good Bad Movie, it is a movie that intentionally wades into ridiculousness (and then manufactures a reaction similar to the one a Good Bad Movie elicits naturally). The movie must have been something of a critical failure when it was released. Critics, god bless them, hold movies to a high standard as an artform, and generally don’t reward a movie for being of low quality.

Here’s their Top 10:

10. ‘Speed 2: Cruise Control’ (1997)

9. ‘Over the Top’ (1987)

8. ‘Final Destination’ (2000)

7. ‘Anaconda’ (1997)

6. ‘White Chicks’ (2004)

5. ‘Batman & Robin’ (1997)

4. ‘Masters of the Universe’ (1987)

3. ‘Congo’ (1995)

2. ‘Wild Wild West’ (1999)

And the best bad movie of all time according to the folks at Ringer is….

1. ‘Godzilla’ (1998)

OK…I can see that.

Click Here to get the full list.