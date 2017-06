Sunday was both Father’s day and Blake Shelton’s birthday, so girlfriend Gwen Stefani made sure to celebrate with a big bash and lots of love, documenting the whole thing on social media. “I get to kiss on the birthday boy,” Stefani wrote alongside a selfie that shows her and Blake smooching. Awwwww….

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

And Blake with his arms around Stefani’s dad and giving him a big peck on the cheek, which she hashtagged “#HappyFathersDay.”

#happyfathersday ❤️❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

She also shared pics of Shelton’s armadillo-shaped birthday cake,