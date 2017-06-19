Carrie Fisher’s Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

Up until now, her cause of death was unknown, but on Friday evening, the coroner’s report was released, revealing that “sleep apnea and other undetermined factors… other conditions lead to the Star Wars actress’ death were atherosclerotic heart disease and drug use.”

Per the press release, her cardiac arrest that occurred on December 27th while on a plane from London to LA was caused by “multiple drug intake, with significance not ascertained.” Fisher was very open about her early drug use and lifelong battle with mental illness, saying that “she smoked pot at age 13, used LSD by 21 and was first diagnosed as bipolar at age 24.”

Fisher was best known as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Fisher is also said to be reprising her role as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: Episode VIII. An official from Lucasfilm confirmed to TMZ that the Fisher had “absolutely wrapped” filming.

Fisher was 60.

Here’s what music community and various figures in entertainment had to say upon learning of the news.

Carrie Fisher dedicated her platform to mental health awareness & female empowerment. She is a reason + reminder to keep up your fight. RIP —

h (@halsey) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. —

Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher RIP Her play, books&films brought joy to millions. She once told me something I never forgot. Thanks. google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.… —

Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher 😔 —

Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 27, 2016

It got Carrie Fisher too. 💔 This year is a monster. —

Garbage (@garbage) December 27, 2016

RIP your highness. We'll never forget you. Leia forever..._b https://t.co/ZR7KNmwO2r —

Silversun Pickups (@SSPU) December 27, 2016

I saw Star Wars IV over 50 times in the theater in 1977. @carrieffisher helped shape my entire life! RIP 😦 —

Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) December 27, 2016

The toughest princess in the galaxy. We'll miss you, Carrie. A post shared by LEGO (@lego) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:41am PST

Carrie, I'll always love you for your wit, sincereity, beauty, humor and authenticity. You touched the lives of so many. We will miss you —

Frances Bean Cobain (@alka_seltzer666) December 27, 2016

Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie an… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) December 27, 2016

That's a shame about Carrie Fisher, she always came across as a real person. Godspeed x —

Sean Gadd (@SeanGrouplove) December 27, 2016