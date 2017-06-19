KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Carrie Fisher’s Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

June 19, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, celebrity deaths, Star Wars

Up until now, her cause of death was unknown, but on Friday evening, the coroner’s report was released, revealing that “sleep apnea and other undetermined factors… other conditions lead to the Star Wars actress’ death were atherosclerotic heart disease and drug use.”

Per the press release, her cardiac arrest that occurred on December 27th while on a plane from London to LA was caused by “multiple drug intake, with significance not ascertained.” Fisher was very open about her early drug use and lifelong battle with mental illness, saying that “she smoked pot at age 13, used LSD by 21 and was first diagnosed as bipolar at age 24.”

Fisher was best known as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Fisher is also said to be reprising her role as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: Episode VIII. An official from Lucasfilm confirmed to TMZ that the Fisher had “absolutely wrapped” filming.

Fisher was 60.

Here’s what music community and various figures in entertainment had to say upon learning of the news.

The toughest princess in the galaxy. We'll miss you, Carrie.

A post shared by LEGO (@lego) on

 

 

