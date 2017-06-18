How Much Did You Giveback This Year?

With all the arguing and political nonsense that went on last year, it’s nice to know it didn’t interfere with how GENEROUS Americans are . . .

The Giving Institute just released their annual study on how much people gave to charity last year. And it was UP almost 3%.

Americans donated just over $390 BILLION in 2016. And that’s an all-time record.

72% of it came from individual donations. The other 28% came from foundations, estates, and corporations.

$123 billion went to churches and religious groups . . . another $60 billion went toward education . . . and $47 billion went to charities that deal with “human services.” That includes things like food banks, homeless shelters, and youth groups.

Another $33 billion went to healthcare groups. Over $18 billion went to the arts, up more than 6% from 2015. And $11 billion went to animal rights or environmental groups, up about 7%.