How Much Did You Giveback This Year?

June 18, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: charity, Donations, giving back, volunteer

With all the arguing and political nonsense that went on last year, it’s nice to know it didn’t interfere with how GENEROUS Americans are . . .

 

The Giving Institute just released their annual study on how much people gave to charity last year.  And it was UP almost 3%.

 

Americans donated just over $390 BILLION in 2016.  And that’s an all-time record.

 

72% of it came from individual donations.  The other 28% came from foundations, estates, and corporations.

 

$123 billion went to churches and religious groups . . . another $60 billion went toward education . . . and $47 billion went to charities that deal with “human services.”  That includes things like food banks, homeless shelters, and youth groups.

 

Another $33 billion went to healthcare groups.  Over $18 billion went to the arts, up more than 6% from 2015.  And $11 billion went to animal rights or environmental groups, up about 7%.

