Amazon’s Buying Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion

The e-tailing behemoth Amazon is set to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in cash. Amazon has been testing “smart” grocery stores in Seattle for months, apparently intent on taking human employees out of the shopping equation. But MarketWatch reports that Whole Foods will continue to operate out of Austin, Texas, and retain its name—for now, anyway—with CEO John Mackey staying on in his current capacity. In a recent Texas Monthly profile, Mackey referred to Whole Foods’ sale-happy investors as “greedy”, while one analyst called Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods “an earthquake rattling through the grocery sector”.

