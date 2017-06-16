KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

The Metro Show: Kim Richey of Marion Medical Mission

June 16, 2017 4:57 PM
Clean water is something that we take for granted every day, but for millions of people around the world, clean water is difficult to find. Marion Medical Mission’s Director of Development Kimberly Richey joined KEZK’s Stel Pontikes to share the story of their work overseas to help towns and villages gain access to clean water. Their organization is dedicated to bringing a sustainable source of clean water to remote parts of Africa. From the organization’s humble beginnings in the southern Illinois town of Marion, they’ve worked on constructing wells and bringing clean water to remote parts of the world for the past 30 years. Learn how you can become part of their life-changing work.

Website: mmmwater.org
And find them on Facebook at: Marion Medical Mission

