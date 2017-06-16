KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Man Who Robbed a Bank to Get Away from Wife Sentenced to House Arrest

Greg Hewitt June 16, 2017 8:17 AM By Greg Hewitt

What, you couldn’t just take a long walk or initiate divorce proceedings?…

Back in September, a 71-year-old guy named Lawrence Ripple robbed a bank in Kansas City, Kansas . . . then sat down in the LOBBY and waited for the cops to arrest him.

Once he was in custody, he explained that he WANTED to go to jail . . . because it was better than living with his WIFE.

He actually wrote the robbery note in front of her before he left the house, to hammer home how miserable she made him.

But his entire plan just backfired big time.  Because on Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced him to 50 hours of community service . . . and six months of HOUSE ARREST.  So instead of jail, he’ll HAVE to stay at home with his wife.

He could have gotten three years in prison for it, but he’s never been in trouble before.  He told the judge he wasn’t himself that day, and was depressed after a recent quadruple bypass surgery.

His wife was in court with him on Tuesday, so apparently they worked things out.  But if they haven’t, the next six months might be rough.

