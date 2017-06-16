KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Listen to Win Tickets to Train at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 16, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Contest, hollywood casino amphitheatre, St. Louis, tickets, Train, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see Train at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at 7 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, June 23, 2017

Listen to Trish Gazall all week on KEZK and call in when you hear a Train song played on air, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Train at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, click here for the event’s page on for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, June 23, 2017. Read the official contest rules here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live