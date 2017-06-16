Here’s How Much Sleep Happy People Get

What’s the secret to happiness? Maybe seven hours of sleep.

A recent survey of 2,000 people by mattress company Amerisleep suggests “perfectly happy” people get 7.1 hours of sleep per night.

“Mostly happy” people sleep seven hours and “somewhat happy” people sleep 6.9 hours, the study shows. Women reported getting the least amount of sleep, and those reporting the fewest hours also said they were the least happy.

“Less than 6.8 hours of sleep meant complete unhappiness in relationships, constant worry, and never a shred of gratitude,” the report states.

The survey also found that those 25 or younger get a lot of sleep regardless of happiness level. Single people report sleeping the most, while separated people sleep the least. Pre-bed activities best for sleep include meditation or taking a shower, and activities associated with less sleep include working or playing video games, according to the report.

How many zzz’s do you get a night?