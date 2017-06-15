WATCH: Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon Disguise Themselves on NY Subway

During Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon pulled a Hannah Montana moment where they disguised themselves to busk in New York City’s subway station. The pair performed “Jolene” before revealing their true identities.

They then ended their bit by performing Cyrus’ throwback tune “Party in the U.S.A.” Later, the singer joined Fallon in his latest installment of Google Translate Songs. The two took turns singing famous songs after running the lyrics through Google’s translating software.

Highlights included Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” turning into “Your Body’s Curved” and Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” resulting into “Landforms Don’t Prefer to Get High.”