KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon Disguise Themselves on NY Subway

Greg Hewitt June 15, 2017 7:54 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Hannah Montana, Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus

During Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon pulled a Hannah Montana moment where they disguised themselves to busk in New York City’s subway station. The pair performed “Jolene” before revealing their true identities.

They then ended their bit by performing Cyrus’ throwback tune “Party in the U.S.A.” Later, the singer joined Fallon in his latest installment of Google Translate Songs. The two took turns singing famous songs after running the lyrics through Google’s translating software.

Highlights included Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” turning into “Your Body’s Curved” and Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” resulting into “Landforms Don’t Prefer to Get High.”

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live