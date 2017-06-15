Trish’s Trash: Play with the Cast of ‘Dodgeball’!!!!!

Hey, losers! Would you like to play dodgeball with the real-life cast of the 2004 comedy Dodgeball? Then head over to Omaze.com (click here) and make a donation to the Stiller Foundation, which supports childhood education initiatives worldwide. Your donation doubles as a bid to win a spot in the game this fall, which will feature Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Justin Long, Christine Taylor, and more cast members. Stiller announced the contest on Wednesday in a hilarious four-minute video that shows him bringing back his Dodgeball character, White Goodman. hahahaha

