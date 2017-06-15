Mom Misinterprets ‘Half Up-Half Down’ Hairstyle, Result is Brilliant

The “half up-half down” hairstyle is popular for many occasions, including weddings, formals, and in this case – dance class.

Hanna De Castro is 17 and lives in Pearland, Texas. De Castro tells BuzzFeed that when she was 8, she and her cousin were both enrolled in a dance class, and the instructors told parents the girls needed to all dress alike for a class photo — including wearing their hair half up-half down.

“My mom didn’t exactly know what that meant but she tried her best and came up with this hilarious masterpiece,” De Castro writes for the Love What Matters Facebook page. “I myself didn’t know what a half up, half down hairstyle was back then so i wasn’t able to fix it.”

De Castro says she only recently realized her mother’s hilarious hairdo when she saw her group dance photo.

“Once I told my mom this she started laughing. She had no clue until I told her what was wrong in the picture.”

