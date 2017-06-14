Watch Flatliners Remake Trailer

Sony Pictures has just brought online the Flatliners trailer and poster, offering a first glimpse at the upcoming reboot/sequel to the 1990 thriller. Check them out below and catch the film on the big screen September 29.

The new Flatliners stars Academy Award nominee Ellen Page (June, Inception), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Milk), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries, The Perks of Being a Wallflower), James Norton (Happy Valley, Grantchester) and Kiersey Clemens (Dope, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising).

In Flatliners, five medical students, hoping to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment. By stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience. As the investigation becomes more and more perilous, they are forced to confront the sins of their pasts, as well as contend with the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.