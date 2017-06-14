Teen Cured From Blindness Blows Away Judges

On Tuesday night’s episode of America’s Got Talent, a 16-year-old boy from Long Island earned the coveted Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandel for an insane rendition of The Jackson 5’s “Who’s Lovin’ You.” Before his audition, Christian Guardino opened up about undergoing an experimental treatment that gave him back his sight after he’d been blind for most of his life. He can now see well enough to read enlarged notes on sheet music. Guardino not only managed to go straight through to the live shows with his performance, but impressed the panel’s toughest critic, Simon Cowell. “You were like a little mouse that turned into a lion. You are one of my favorite contestants I’ve seen this year,” Cowell gushed. “Not only in terms of your voice. I just like you. There’s something about you, and it’s just the best possible feeling when we meet someone like you.”