Are Your Apps Safe From Third-Party Services?

June 14, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: apps, data, third party

What was the last app you downloaded on your phone? Were you asked permission for acceing your personal information?

If so, you may be your own worst enemy.

According to Factor Daily, more than 70% of smartphone apps are reporting personal data to third-party tracking. 

When people install a new Android or iOS app, it asks for the user’s permission before accessing personal information. Some of the information these apps are collecting is necessary for them to work properly: A map app wouldn’t be nearly as useful if it couldn’t use GPS data to get a location.

Once an app has permission to collect that information, it can share your data with anyone the app’s developer wants to — letting third-party companies track where you are, how fast you are moving and what you are doing.

Most third parties are using the data to get feedback on how you are using the app or if their are any bugs, but that doesn’t hide your personal or privacy-sensitive data.

Click here to read more. 

 

