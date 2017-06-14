A House for Cat Lover’s!!

There’s a 2,500-square-foot cabin for sale in Arizona that’s described in its listing as a “contemporary eccentric full log-sided custom home on 20-plus acres for the cat fancier!” That’s an understatement: As The Arizona Republic puts it, “Nearly every inch of wall space (and some floors) are covered in cat images and cat-themed memorabilia. Cat-themed jigsaw puzzles line the ceilings. And for the felines, there are specially-built walkways, at least a dozen cat condos, and a 7-foot-tall cat ‘castle’ made of river rock.” The home is listed at $240,000; so far, there have been no offers. Amazingly, the cat-obsessed owner only had three felines.