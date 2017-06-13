KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: 1st Look at ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’!

Trish June 13, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Disney, Elsa, Frozen, Kristen Bell, Olaf, Olaf's Frozen Adventure

All the Frozen favorites. Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Sven, Olaf, and more are back in a featurette that you can see this fall with every screening of Coco for a limited time. The featurette is about 20-minutes long and has four new original songs.  Josh Gad is back to voice Olaf and  so are Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff).

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live