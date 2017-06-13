WATCH: 1st Look at ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’!

All the Frozen favorites. Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Sven, Olaf, and more are back in a featurette that you can see this fall with every screening of Coco for a limited time. The featurette is about 20-minutes long and has four new original songs. Josh Gad is back to voice Olaf and so are Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff).