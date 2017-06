Thanks to Golden State Warriors for winning the NBA championship, you can score a free taco from Taco Bell today!

Head to any local Taco Bell today between 2pm – 6pm for your free taco!

The promotion was held during the NBA Finals that if a team won a game on the road, they’d give away free tacos. The Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland 129-120.

Steal a game, steal a taco, they referred to it as.