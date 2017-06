If you have been to a concert lately, you will notice security guards everywhere.

Most of the time they have to keep a pretty straight face, protect concert goers, but a few security guards wanted to join in on the concert fun!

Watch these two security guards dance to Bruno Mars Uptown Funk during an intermission and make sure to watch until the end! It’s totally worth it.

Looks like one of these guys is ready for his shift to be over!