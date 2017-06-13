McDonald’s Hiring 250,000 Employees, Using Snapchat

Gone are the days of filling out a piece of paper to apply for a summer job. Oh how the times are changing!

Teens looking for a job at McDonald’s in the U.S. need only a smartphone and the Snapchat app to apply for a position within the company.

The Golden Arches is expected to hire 250,000 employees this summer — more than last year —and is using the popular social media app to lure in younger applicants.

“We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are — their phones.”

The search for the best summer job ends here. Keep an 👀 on Snapchat for a new way to apply to be a part of the team. pic.twitter.com/EZ7eBylG9l — McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 12, 2017

What was your first summer job?