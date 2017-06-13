KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

McDonald’s Hiring 250,000 Employees, Using Snapchat

June 13, 2017 9:47 AM
Gone are the days of filling out a piece of paper to apply for a summer job. Oh how the times are changing!

Teens looking for a job at McDonald’s in the U.S. need only a smartphone and the Snapchat app to apply for a position within the company.

The Golden Arches is expected to hire 250,000 employees this summer — more than last year —and is using the popular social media app to lure in younger applicants.

“We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are — their phones.”

What was your first summer job?

