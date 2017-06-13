Hairy Chested Swimsuits Are a Thing?!

It’s that time… dreaded swimsuit season. No one enjoys looking for swim suits or for trying them on for that matter, but there is a new swimsuit that just has us puzzled.

In case you haven’t heard the news, there is a one-piece bathing suit with an image of a hairy body circulating the internet, and people have a lot of feelings about it. According to Glamour, the masterminds behind this LOL-worthy piece are from the brand Beloved Shirts.

This ‘sexy chest’ costume is undoubtedly the most horrific piece of swimwear everhttps://t.co/olF8qIWtjL pic.twitter.com/xWO7Zu6hjY — 9GAG (@9GAG) June 12, 2017

If you are having some sort of a reaction right now to the hilarious swimsuit, you are not alone. People either love the suit and are rolling with the punches, or absolutely hate it and are majorly disturbed. Either way, the garment achieves just what it has set out to — it makes you say, HUH?!

Click here to read more!