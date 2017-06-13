KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Hairy Chested Swimsuits Are a Thing?!

June 13, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: Fashion, hairy chest, summer, swim suits, trends

It’s that time… dreaded swimsuit season. No one enjoys looking for swim suits or for trying them on for that matter, but there is a new swimsuit that just has us puzzled.

In case you haven’t heard the news, there is a one-piece bathing suit with an image of a hairy body circulating the internet, and people have a lot of feelings about it. According to Glamour, the masterminds behind this LOL-worthy piece are from the brand Beloved Shirts.

0e85739b 95ed 46b9 9628 b6903a495ab6 sexychest swimsuit 1024x1024 Hairy Chested Swimsuits Are a Thing?!

If you are having some sort of a reaction right now to the hilarious swimsuit, you are not alone. People either love the suit and are rolling with the punches, or absolutely hate it and are majorly disturbed. Either way, the garment achieves just what it has set out to — it makes you say, HUH?!

