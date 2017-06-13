Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny Is A Grandpa!

The Cardinals just gained another redbird fan!

The team reported that the manager of our St. Louis Cardinals became a grandpa today!

Matheny’s son Micheal “Tate” Matheny and daughter-in-law Margaret Matheny are proud parents to a baby boy, Ryker James.

Tate is one of five of Matheny’s children which includes his sister, Katie, and three brothers Luke, Jacob and Blaise.

By the looks of the picture, the little family seems to be very happy and doing well!

Ryker James was born this morning to Tate and Margaret Matheny. Congrats to the skipper. Mike is now a grandpa! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/ehY5QStp63 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 13, 2017

Tate and Margaret Matheny announced their pregnancy back in December.