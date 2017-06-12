KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Trish’s Trash: Katy Perry Ranks Her Exes

Trish June 12, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: James Corden, John Mayer, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

During her 72-hour YouTube livestream over the weekend, Katy Perry ranked her exes…… “They’re all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place!” she revealed during a Q&A with James Corden. She went on to admit, however, that #1 was John Mayer, #2 was Orlando Bloom and #3 was Diplo. Interestingly, she referred to singer Josh Groban, who she was linked to in 2009, as “the one who got away.” Perry also used her livestream to talk about her feud with Taylor Swift for the millionth time. “I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually…I think it’s time,” she admits. “There are bigger fish to fry, and there are bigger problems in the world. I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter.” She added, “God bless her on her journey.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live