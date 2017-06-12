Trish’s Trash: Katy Perry Ranks Her Exes

During her 72-hour YouTube livestream over the weekend, Katy Perry ranked her exes…… “They’re all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place!” she revealed during a Q&A with James Corden. She went on to admit, however, that #1 was John Mayer, #2 was Orlando Bloom and #3 was Diplo. Interestingly, she referred to singer Josh Groban, who she was linked to in 2009, as “the one who got away.” Perry also used her livestream to talk about her feud with Taylor Swift for the millionth time. “I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually…I think it’s time,” she admits. “There are bigger fish to fry, and there are bigger problems in the world. I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter.” She added, “God bless her on her journey.”

