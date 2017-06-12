Meet the Tertill: Solar-Powered Weeding Robot

The back-breaking task of weeding your garden could be MUCH easier in the near-future.

The inventor of the robot-vacuum Roomba has created an equivalent machine for your yard — a solar-powered robot that weeds your garden!

The Tertill distinguishes plants from by weeds by height. Video footage shows the Tertill cutting weeds down with a string trimmer, casting them aside.

Franklin Robotics, based in Massachusetts, is launching a Kickstarter campaign this month to fund production of the new invention.

The company’s chief technology officer is Joe Jones – the southwest Missouri-native who invented the Roomba.

CLICK HERE to watch video of a Tertill in action!