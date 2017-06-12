KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Meet the Tertill: Solar-Powered Weeding Robot

June 12, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Gardening, Robot, Roomba, Tertill

The back-breaking task of weeding your garden could be MUCH easier in the near-future.

The inventor of the robot-vacuum Roomba has created an equivalent machine for your yard — a solar-powered robot that weeds your garden!

The Tertill distinguishes plants from by weeds by height. Video footage shows the Tertill cutting weeds down with a string trimmer, casting them aside.

Franklin Robotics, based in Massachusetts, is launching a Kickstarter campaign this month to fund production of the new invention.

The company’s chief technology officer is Joe Jones – the southwest Missouri-native who invented the Roomba.

CLICK HERE to watch video of a Tertill in action!

