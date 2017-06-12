KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Listen to Win Tickets to See New Kids On The Block at Scottrade Center

June 12, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Contest, New Kids on the block, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see New Kids On The Block, with special guests Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men, on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Scottrade Center.

Contest Ends: Friday, June 16, 2017

Listen to Trish Gazall all week on KEZK and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see New Kids On The Block, with special guests Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men, on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Scottrade Center.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, go to the event’s page on ScottradeCenter.com for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, June 9, 2017. Read the official contest rules here.

