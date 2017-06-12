Jon Hamm Might Quit Acting & Return to Teaching

Jon Hamm has revealed that he might give up acting and return to the classroom someday. “If it all went sideways, I was like, well, you know, it’s the meanest thing, but those who can, do [and] those who can’t, teach,” Hamm shared on NBC’s Sunday Today. He quickly added, “That’s not true. I think teaching is one of the great professions on the planet and I had the good fortune to do it for a year. And I would definitely go back to it, and I might still.” After college, Hamm taught drama at his alma mater, John Burroughs High School in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Mad Men star, whose mother died when he was 10 and whose father passed away when he was 20, adds, “I’ve had some of the greatest teachers in the world and I owe a huge portion of my existence to them. I think being a parent and being a teacher are parallel lines in many ways. And obviously, growing up without parents for a certain portion of my life and having sort of ‘alternative parents’ for a larger portion of my life, I recognize that that’s an important thing to provide to a kid.”

