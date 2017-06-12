KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Bride Tosses Bouquet To Best Friend on Purpose

June 12, 2017 4:26 PM
‘Tis the season for weddings and unpredictable moments!

Photographer, Ross Dance witnessed a very unforgettable moment at one of his latest shoots that he described as, “one of the most beautiful and unselfish things I’ve ever witnessed shooting weddings.”

Jessica Krayno, the bride, wanted to share the love with her best friend and by doing so she helped her best friend’s boyfriend plan a surprise proposal at her OWN wedding.

Instead of traditionally tossing the bouquet back to one of her lucky single ladies, she gave it to her best friend and asked her to turn around only to find her boyfriend on one knee.

Krayno was able to have the entire proposal captured through her wedding photographer. Even though some may see this as stealing the spotlight from the bride, Krayno said she doesn’t think people need to be “greedy about love. I have love and I want people close to me to have love too.”

Check out all the photos of the special proposal below:

One of the most beautiful and unselfish things I've ever witnessed shooting weddings… Leading up to the wedding Jessica's bridesmaid and best friend (also Jess) worked tirelessly to ensure the preparations and wedding day were perfect. To show her appreciation the bride decided to share her special day with her friend, coordinating the proposal with Jess' boyfriend. Instead of throwing the bouquet, the bride spun around and walked over to her best friend. Everything froze as she said "Jess… turn around…" #destinationweddingphotographer #theknot #greenweddingshoes @greenweddingshoes #junebugmagazine #photobugcommunity @photobugcommunity #wedding #lookslikefilm @lookslikefilm #intimatewedding #weddingdress #bride #exploretocreate #chasinglight #togetherweroam

A post shared by rossdancephotography (@rossdancephotography) on

Her guests reactions were priceless…

