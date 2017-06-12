Bette Midler Fights Back After Being Played Off at the Tonys

Bette Midler won the 2017 Tony Award for best actress in a musical Sunday night for her spectacular performance in Hello, Dolly! The win came in the midst of a stiffly competitive category featuring veterans and newcomers alike — and a few legendary faces.

“I’m so privileged, I’m so honored,” the legendary performer said in her speech, which marked her first-ever non-special Tony win. “I hope I don’t cry. Thank you to the Tony voters, many of whom I’ve actually dated…I’m so grateful for the outpouring of love and affection — I can’t remember the last time I had so much smoke blown up my a–, but there’s no more room.”

The actress gave a hilarious speech littered with bleeped out words before telling the orchestra playing her off the stage to “shut that crap off.”