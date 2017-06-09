KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

What’s The Best Time To Exercise?

June 9, 2017 2:54 PM
Do you like to get a hard workout in shortly before bedtime? You may want to adjust your habits, as a new Northwestern University study contends that it’s healthier to exercise during daylight hours.

“We’re not saying we can tell athletes when they should work out,” senior author Joseph Bass said in a press release. “But in the future, perhaps, you may be able to take advantage of these insights to optimize muscle function.”

Among those insights is that muscle cells interact better with oxygen and sugar during normal waking hours.

