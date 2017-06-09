The Best Ways To Make Flip-Flops More Comfortable

During the summer your feet really get some wear and tear, so keep these tips in mind when wearing your favorite summer shoe!

According to The College of Podiatry, doctors suggest,

“Flip-flops are the number one choice for summer footwear, but their lack of structure means they can cause heel or arch pain, as well as those between-toe blisters, or ‘thong blisters’ as the Aussies call them,” explains Dr. Matthew Fitzpatrick. “This is where the retainer between the big and second toe causes a sore area and eventually a blister.”

Here are a few tips on how to keep your feet from being sore this summer:

Avoid getting the flip-flops wet or walking long distances in them, as you’re more likely to develop irritation.

Experiment with fabric flip-flops rather than plastic ones – some people find these cause less pain between the toes. Accessorize has a large range.

Buy some silicone toe post protectors, available from large pharmacists, as these can protect you from some of the friction.

