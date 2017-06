Really does Jerry Seinfeld need to explain anything??? Hahahaha the whole story makes me laugh. He explained why he denied Kesha a hug during an awkward interaction earlier this week. “I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off,” the comedian tells Extra. “When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality…I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello.”

In case you missed all the awkwardness…here it is…..