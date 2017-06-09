Jimmy Fallon’s #MyWorstSummerJob

Jimmy Fallon unveiled his latest segment of Hashtags: #MyWorstSummerJob during Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show.

The host asked Twitter followers to tweet him funny, weird, or embarrassing jobs they’ve had using the hashtag.

Highlights included, “I worked at a Mexican restaurant one summer and a customer complained about broken chips with their salsa. From then on, my job was to sort out all the broken chips before they went out,” and, “I worked for a chiropractor over the summer, and he said that one of my job duties was to braid his hair.”